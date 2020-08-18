Short Interest in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rises By 10.8%

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,065.50, a PEG ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ViaSat by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ViaSat by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

