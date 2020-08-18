Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 155.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 327,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

