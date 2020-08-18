Short Interest in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Grows By 25.5%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

USWS stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Well Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Well Services in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in US Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

