Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Decreases By 11.6%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFCS stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.