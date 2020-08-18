Short Interest in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Decreases By 12.8%

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 342.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Union Bankshares by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Union Bankshares by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNB opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

