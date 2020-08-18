Short Interest in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Rises By 37.9%

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

