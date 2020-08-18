Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Rises By 14.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 14th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,307,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,142,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 363,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,443,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,922 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

