Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Rises By 14.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 14th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.