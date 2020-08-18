Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Grows By 20.6%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,144,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 944,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

