Short Interest in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Expands By 17.8%

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 16,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. Analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 124.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.