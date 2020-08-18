Short Interest in Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Increases By 17.0%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.50. Liberty Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.58.
Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile
