Short Interest in Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Increases By 17.0%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.50. Liberty Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. As of December 11, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries across Florida. The company is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

