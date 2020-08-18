Short Interest in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Grows By 37.9%

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastern by 133.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Eastern by 8.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Eastern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

