Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 13.7%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWS. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

CRWS stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

