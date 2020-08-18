Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Drops By 16.2%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 70.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 299,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

CAT stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

