Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Expands By 14.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 14th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor of the restaurant industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

