Sharps Compliance (SMED) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 284.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.67.

SMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

