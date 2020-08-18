Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

MCRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of MCRB opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

