Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SENS. Craig Hallum upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.86.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.52 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

