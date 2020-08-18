Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.
SMTC opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
