Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

SMTC opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

