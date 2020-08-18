Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264,690 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,723,000 after acquiring an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 693,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

SRE stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.