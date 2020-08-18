SelfSell Achieves Market Cap of $55,529.64 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $55,529.64 and $5,686.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

