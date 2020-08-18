Scotiabank Upgrades K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

KPLUY opened at $3.57 on Friday. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

