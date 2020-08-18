Scotiabank Increases Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target to $5.25

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of ORRLF stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.