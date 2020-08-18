Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SHERF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

