Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9,531.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

