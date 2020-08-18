Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

