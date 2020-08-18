Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 862.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

