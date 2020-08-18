Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

