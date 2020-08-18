Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cerner by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $2,490,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

