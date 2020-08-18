Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

