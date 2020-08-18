Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,187 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

