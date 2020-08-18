Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lowered Sasol to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sasol to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 751.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

