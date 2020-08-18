Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $196.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.59.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,822. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.