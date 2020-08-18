Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.