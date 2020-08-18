Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after acquiring an additional 114,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after buying an additional 186,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.