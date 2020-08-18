Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after acquiring an additional 114,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after buying an additional 186,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNY opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
