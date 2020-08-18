Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SKAS opened at $2.64 on Friday. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

