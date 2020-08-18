Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $257.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 159,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

