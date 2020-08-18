Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RWEOY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

RWEOY opened at $40.80 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

