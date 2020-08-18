Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 142,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 312,858 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RVT opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

