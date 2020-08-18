Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

