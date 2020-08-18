Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NATI opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

