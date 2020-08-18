Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.
NATI opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.98.
In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
