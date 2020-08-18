Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.40 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

