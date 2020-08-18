Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.03 ($27.10).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €17.35 ($20.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.03 and a 200-day moving average of €19.83. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

