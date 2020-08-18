Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target to $17.00

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 370,541 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.