Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $45.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.