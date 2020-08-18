Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €275.00 ($323.53) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €233.69 ($274.93).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

