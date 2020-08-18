ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from ROTORK PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

RTOXY opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ROTORK PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

