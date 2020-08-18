Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $108.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 54.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,777 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 710.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

