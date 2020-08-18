Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $34.68 on Friday. Draftkings has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, analysts expect that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $94,973,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

