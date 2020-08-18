Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after buying an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,901,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

Shares of ROKU opened at $145.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,337.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,369 shares of company stock valued at $42,427,714 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.