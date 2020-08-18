Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.